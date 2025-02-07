Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Celebrates Black History Month Honoring Unlauded Inventors Of Culture, Tech & Medicine, Take A Sneak Video Tour With Exhibit Curator - You're Invited To February 8 Opening Reception

According to Mr Thompson:

I have co-curators that I've invited from different boroughs. Essentially, this exhibition is focusing on black inventors. It's called The Lives That Made The Lives We Live and it's focusing on a lot of the times whether it be inventors of culture, inventors of technology or inventors of medicine, black hands are interwoven into the fabric of what we sometimes take for granted.

For example ... we have an aspect of other cultures renditions of their divinities depicted as women. We have Mother Earth, the Moon, the Sun, the Water and then the abstract usually takes place with identity. We have one of my favorites which is a rendition of Black Angel Babies and this one was unique to me because oftentimes Divinity is close to Whiteness in a lot of ways and so Light is associated with good, Darkness with bad but this is a reminder that oftentimes perception is not what we think...