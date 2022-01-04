NYC Council Member Julie Menin Distributing Free Covid Adult And Child K95 Masks And Hand Sanitizers Wednesday January 5 At Good Shepherd Plaza, But No Community Covid Take Home Tests Which NY State Sending Only To Schools
Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side NYC District 5 Council Member Julie Menin announced today:
With the rising cases of Covid-19 and the spread of the Omicron variant in New York City, Council Member Julie Menin procured 2,100 adult KN95 masks, 400 Child masks and 96 8-oz hand sanitizers bottles from NYC Test & Trace Corps to distribute to local community organizations on Wednesday, January 5th and Thursday, January 6th in New York City Council District 5.I asked Ms Menin's office:
As of Tuesday, New York State hospitalizations had risen above 10,000 for the first time since May 2020. In the past week, nearly 34 percent of all tests came back positive for New York City residents.
The schedule for distribution is as follows:
- January 5th at 2:00 pm - 79th Street and York Avenue with the East 86th Street Association
- January 5th at 4:30 pm - Good Shepherd Plaza (543 Main St, Roosevelt Island)
- January 6th at 2:00 pm - Holmes Towers with Holmes Towers Tenants Association (1st Avenue between 92nd and 93rd)
- January 6th at 3:15 pm - Isaac Houses with Stanley Isaacs Resident Association (93rd St and 1st Avenue)
- January 6th at 5:00 pm- Lexington Houses with Lexington Houses Tenants Association (Lexington Avenue and 99th Street)
“As we continue to battle Covid-19, our office has partnered with NYC Test & Trace Corps to ensure New Yorkers have ready access to the testing, protective equipment, and cleaning supplies needed to stay safe and protected,” said Council Member Julie Menin.
Staff from Council Member Julie Menin’s office along with members of community-based organizations will be present at each location for distribution to the general public.
Any info on distribution of home COVID tests?
That’s what is needed most.
We are advocating for take-home test kits to be distributed in our community, but the state has paused the distribution program. Read this form for more info. Essentially, the state is allocating the test kits for the schools.Roosevelt Island Covid statistics here.
