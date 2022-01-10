NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright Offering Roosevelt Island Moderna Covid 19 Booster Shot Clinic Thursday January 13, Call To Make Appointment - Latest Covid Testing, Vaccination And Hospitalization Statistics Available Too
Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright reports:
Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright will offer the seventh in a series of vaccine clinics for constituents this Thursday, January 13, on Roosevelt Island.
Appointments for the COVID-19 Moderna Booster are available by calling the Assembly Member’s district office at 212-288-4607. In-home appointments are also available upon request for homebound residents.
The service is supported by the New York City Vaccine Command with booster shots administered by Zeel, a health care provider.
The Carter Burden Senior Citizen Center is hosting the event.
What: Assembly Member Seawright Moderna Booster Clinic
When: 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM
Where: Carter Burden Senior Center 546 Main St., Roosevelt Island, N.Y.
Contact: 212-288-4607 to schedule appointment
I spoke with Ms Seawright last month at a mobile Roosevelt Island Mobile Test van site.
According to NYC Health Department, the most recent 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 31 - January 6 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 843 people tested and 181 new Positive Cases for a rate of 21.47%.
... the 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 27 - January 2 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 610 people tested and 188 new Positive Cases for a rate of 30.82.%.
... the 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 26 - January 1 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 580 people tested and 171 new Positive Cases for a rate of 29.48.%.
More Roosevelt Island Covid 19 Test Data here.
Also, according to NYC Health Department 10,536 (90.27%) Roosevelt Island residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 9,400 (80.54%) residents are full vaccinated.
There have been no
Roosevelt Island Covid 19 deaths
during this 28 day period.
The Roosevelt Island 10044 Zip Code Covid 19 hospitalization data during 28 day period of November 23 - December 20 shows 7 people hospitalized for a rate of 60 per 100 Thousand people.
0 comments :
Post a Comment