After Last Sunday's Snow, Roosevelt Island Parents And Kids Told That Sledding Not Allowed On Cornell Tech Campus Hilltops - That's Not Very Neighborly, What's The Deal?
For the last several years, the Cornell Tech campus hilltops have become a favorite spot for Roosevelt Island kids and their families to go sledding after a snowstorm as shown here from a few weeks ago.
But after last Sunday's snow, Roosevelt Island kids and parents expecting to enjoy another fun day of sledding were instead told by a security guard that sledding was not allowed on the Cornell Tech campus hilltops.
According to one parent:
... we are sledding right now and have been kindly inform by a Cornell employee that it’s not allowed and to move to the park...
and another parent adds:
The guy from Cornell explained that a kid had hurt his head against one of the lighting posts, blood everywhere, police was called... long story short, parents sued Cornell... and won. They were awarded $2.5 million.
Later on Sunday a third parent reported:
I'm at the Cornell Hills and there are lots of families sledding.
I asked Cornell Tech:
... Is this true? Will Cornell no longer allow sledding on the campus hills? Was there a lawsuit involving an injured child sledding on the Campus hill and a $2.5 million awarded for the child's injuries?The Cornell Tech campus hills have been the “Go To” spot for Roosevelt Island kids and their families to enjoy snow days and sledding since at least 2021 when the Southtown snow hill was no longer available due to construction on Riverwalk building 8
Cornell Tech has been fully aware for years that the campus hills are used for sledding. Why is Cornell Tech not allowing sledding on the hills now?
Please let me know if there is any statement from Cornell Tech.
A Cornell Tech spokesperson replied:
Our policy against sledding on campus has not changed, and remains posted on seasonal signage near the hills. We also wish to clarify that Cornell Tech has never been party to lawsuit or settlement related to a sledding injury. We appreciate the understanding of our Roosevelt Island neighbors.
Also, in answer to your question, the reason for the sledding prohibition is safety.
What does this mean in terms of future sledding on the Cornell Tech campus hilltops? It's unclear, but if the policy has not changed and sledding has been going on for several years, why stop?
0 comments :
Post a Comment