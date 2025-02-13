Don't Worry About Rosie The Roosevelt Island Turkey, She's Doing Fine Strolling Along Main Street This Winter And Flying Up To Her Nightly Nesting Tree

Some residents start getting nervous when they don't see Rosie The Roosevelt Island Turkey out and about the neighborhood for a few days and worry about how she handling the cold and snow this winter.

Rosie is a wild animal. By all reports, she is doing fine.

Here are some recent Rosie sighings.

February 11



Industrious bird heading to an important appointment#birdcpp pic.twitter.com/7KuFCVsX5m — Hanabi (@Hanabi_NYC) February 12, 2025

February 8



Astoria the Roosevelt Island Turkey #birdcpp pic.twitter.com/r4V9BFugqd — Hanabi (@Hanabi_NYC) February 8, 2025

A family we know who live on Roosevelt Island call her Rosie (sp?). @Above96th pic.twitter.com/WoAjBXfsg9 — Leo Wong (@LeoTheLess) February 9, 2025

Yes, some know her as Rosie! We named her Astoria before she surprised us by flying to Roosevelt Island. — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) February 10, 2025

Maybe it will find some seeds while pecking on that dead plant? The wild turkey at Roosevelt Island fr this morning. #wildturkey pic.twitter.com/qOB7kgHSfY — Gigi A (@gigi_nyc) February 9, 2025