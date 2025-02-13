Don't Worry About Rosie The Roosevelt Island Turkey, She's Doing Fine Strolling Along Main Street This Winter And Flying Up To Her Nightly Nesting Tree
Some residents start getting nervous when they don't see Rosie The Roosevelt Island Turkey out and about the neighborhood for a few days and worry about how she handling the cold and snow this winter.
Rosie is a wild animal. By all reports, she is doing fine.
Here are some recent Rosie sighings.
February 12— Hanabi (@Hanabi_NYC) February 13, 2025
Winter turkey #birdcpp pic.twitter.com/Taeu7E1R0g
February 11— Hanabi (@Hanabi_NYC) February 12, 2025
Industrious bird heading to an important appointment#birdcpp pic.twitter.com/7KuFCVsX5m
“Let me practice before class starts.” #birdcpp pic.twitter.com/yOmAsLo7ak— Hanabi (@Hanabi_NYC) February 11, 2025
February 8— Hanabi (@Hanabi_NYC) February 8, 2025
Astoria the Roosevelt Island Turkey #birdcpp pic.twitter.com/r4V9BFugqd
“NO !!!!!” pic.twitter.com/5lIMpFT8BR— Hanabi (@Hanabi_NYC) February 7, 2025
A family we know who live on Roosevelt Island call her Rosie (sp?). @Above96th pic.twitter.com/WoAjBXfsg9— Leo Wong (@LeoTheLess) February 9, 2025
Yes, some know her as Rosie! We named her Astoria before she surprised us by flying to Roosevelt Island.— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) February 10, 2025
Maybe it will find some seeds while pecking on that dead plant? The wild turkey at Roosevelt Island fr this morning. #wildturkey pic.twitter.com/qOB7kgHSfY— Gigi A (@gigi_nyc) February 9, 2025
"Astoria, you are cleared for takeoff." Well after sunset, Roosevelt Island's Wild Turkey flies up to her favorite tree where she can enjoy a safe and restful night. 🦃 ❤️ 💤 pic.twitter.com/x7QbynhXDT— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) February 6, 2025
