Thursday, February 13, 2025

Don't Worry About Rosie The Roosevelt Island Turkey, She's Doing Fine Strolling Along Main Street This Winter And Flying Up To Her Nightly Nesting Tree

Some residents start getting nervous when they don't see Rosie The Roosevelt Island Turkey out and about the neighborhood for a few days and worry about how she handling the cold and snow this winter.

Rosie is a wild animal. By all reports, she is doing fine.

Here are some recent Rosie sighings.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:25:00 PM

