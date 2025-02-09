Only North Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin Working February 10-14 While South Cabin Out Of Service For Repairs, Consider Other Modes Of Transportation Says RIOC - Residents Urged To Contact NY State Officials For Tram Priority Boarding Preference

THIS WEEK WE ARE TARGETING ALBANY

We have a terrible transit ten days coming up. We lose one tram Feb 10-14 and we have no F to Manhattan the long weekend directly after.

Email these two people every day whenever you are struggling with transit.

Kathryn Garcia: Director of State Operations & Infrastructure (oversees RIOC and reports directly to Gov Hochul). Some may recall that Garcia came in a close second to Adams in the last Mayoral primary.

RuthAnne Visnauskas: RIOC Board Chair, among other things.

Please:

Tell them you demand that RIOC does something to address this situation rather than saying there is nothing they can do.

Tell them that RIOC even refuses to share their own legal analysis behind their refusal

- Tell them we need their help to get this fixed.

- Copy the RIOC directors on every email.

- Attach pictures / videos of the insane Tram crowding and lines.

- Post your email here and any response you get.

- Get a friend to do the same

Subject Line: Priority Boarding of the Roosevelt Island Tram for Residents and Workers

To:

kathryn.garcia@exec.ny.gov

ruthanne.visnauskas@hcr.ny.gov

Cc:

Lydia.Tang@rioc.ny.gov

Howard.Polivy@rioc.ny.gov

Fay.Christian@rioc.ny.gov

David.Kraut@rioc.ny.gov

Michal.Melamed@rioc.ny.gov

Conway.Ekpo@rioc.ny.gov

Meghan.Anderson@hcr.ny.gov