Only North Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin Working February 10-14 While South Cabin Out Of Service For Repairs, Consider Other Modes Of Transportation Says RIOC - Residents Urged To Contact NY State Officials For Tram Priority Boarding Preference
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced last January 24 that only the North Roosevelt Island Tram cabin will be in service starting tomorrow for the week of February 10 to 14 while the South Cabin is taken out of service for scheduled repairs.
...Travelers should consider utilizing other modes of transportation, including the F-train, Ferry, and Q102 bus for off-island travel. The North cabin will remain in service throughout the entire day during this time, and the POMA team will work to ensure full service is restored as quickly as possible....
Roosevelt Island resident Paul Krikler is encouraging Roosevelt Island residents to contact NY State officials to implement Roosevelt Island Tram cabin priority boarding for Roosevelt Island residents and workers.
Mr Krikler shares this message he sent to NY State Director of State Operations & Infrastructure Kathryn Garcia and NY State Commissioner of Homes and Community Renewal (DHCR)/RIOC Board Chair Ruthanne Visnauskas.
THIS WEEK WE ARE TARGETING ALBANY
We have a terrible transit ten days coming up. We lose one tram Feb 10-14 and we have no F to Manhattan the long weekend directly after.
Email these two people every day whenever you are struggling with transit.
Kathryn Garcia: Director of State Operations & Infrastructure (oversees RIOC and reports directly to Gov Hochul). Some may recall that Garcia came in a close second to Adams in the last Mayoral primary.
RuthAnne Visnauskas: RIOC Board Chair, among other things.
Please:
Tell them you demand that RIOC does something to address this situation rather than saying there is nothing they can do.
Tell them that RIOC even refuses to share their own legal analysis behind their refusal
- Tell them we need their help to get this fixed.
- Copy the RIOC directors on every email.
- Attach pictures / videos of the insane Tram crowding and lines.
- Post your email here and any response you get.
- Get a friend to do the same
Subject Line: Priority Boarding of the Roosevelt Island Tram for Residents and Workers
To:
ruthanne.visnauskas@hcr.ny.gov
Cc:
Here's the full RIOC announcement about the scheduled Tram work this week.
Dear Roosevelt Island Community,
Our Tram operator, Leitner-POMA, has scheduled upcoming repair work for the Tram’s South cabin, which will require the cabin to be taken out of service for several days. The repair work is scheduled to take place from Monday, February 10th through Friday, February 14th.
This repair work mirrors the work done last February when the North cabin was taken offline to replace a hydraulic tension cylinder at the Manhattan Tram Station. This work is necessary to perform periodically to ensure the Tram continues to run safely and efficiently.
Please be advised that only the North Tram cabin will be in service during this repair period (February 10th–14th). Travelers should consider utilizing other modes of transportation, including the F-train, Ferry, and Q102 bus for off-island travel. The North cabin will remain in service throughout the entire day during this time, and the POMA team will work to ensure full service is restored as quickly as possible.
We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.
- Team RIOC WHAT: South Tram Cabin out of service to replace hydraulic tension cylinder WHEN: Monday, February 10th through Friday, February 14th WHERE: Work will take place on the Manhattan side Tram Station.
