MTA Approves Final Queens Bus Network Redesign Plan - Changes To Roosevelt Island Q102 Bus Service Include Shortened Route, More Direct Service To Long Island City Subway Connection And Removal Of Several Roosevelt Island Bus Stops

After almost 5 years of planning, community meetings and input, on January 29. 2025 the MTA approved a final version of the Queens Bus Network Redesign plan.

According to the MTA

About the route The Q102 will now connect Long Island City and Roosevelt Island with a new, more direct routing. In Queens, the route will start at Court Square, traveling to Roosevelt Island via Jackson Av, 31 St, and 36 Av. On Roosevelt Island, the route will be shortened to terminate at the Roosevelt Island Tramway. The ​​ trains will provide service along 31 St, and the Q18 will still serve 30 Av. Service through Queensbridge will still be provided by the Q103.

According to the January 29 MTA Queens Bus Redesign press release:

... implementation of the new bus network, which will roll out in two phases, in alignment with regular seasonal service changes at the end of June and the end of August...

and this January 22, 2025 MTA Queens Bus Redesign Info Session discussed the changes to Roosevelt Island Q 102 bus route.

In addition to the Q102 bus route change providing service on 36th Avenue to 31 Street, Roosevelt Island bus stops near the Cornell Tech campus, at Manhattan Park 40 River Road and the Roosevelt Island Library (504 Main Street) will be removed.