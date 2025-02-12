Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Today In History, In 1969 NYC Mayor Lindsay Announced Creation Of A Corporation To Develop "Welfare" Now Roosevelt Island - Watch 1966 Video Documentary About Welfare Island, 167 Acres Of Ruin And Shame.

According to the Roosevelt Island Twitterverse (X):

Watch this 1966 documentary, Welfare Island: Blight Of A City. 167 acres of ruin and shame.

 

Times have changed for Roosevelt Island.

