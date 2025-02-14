No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan This President's Day Weekend - Resident Reports Being Told By MTA Staff That Protection Barricades To Be Installed At Roosevelt Island Subway Platform
no Roosevelt Island F train service to Manhattan this President's Day weekend from 11:45 pm Friday, February 14 to 5:00 am Tuesday February 18.
I was on the Roosevelt Island just now and met the MTA staff. Was happily presuming they were tracking the F train schedule.... but No. They are installing barricades on the platform to prevent accidents. I wonder how that will impact our rush hour? I told them the government should spend more money on mental health support.
I asked the MTA:
I'm told the MTA is planning on installing subway platform protection barricades at the Roosevelt Island F Train station.
Is that true?
When will they be installed? Where will they be installed? On the entire station or just a portion of the station? What is the cost?
Please let me know if the MTA has any statement on the matter.
An MTA spokesperson replied:
I can’t confirm that information at this time.
NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced January 14:
... Governor Hochul will provide the funding to install platform edge barriers at more than 100 additional stations by the end of 2025. The selection of stations for the installation process will prioritize feasibility, including stations with standard car-stopping positions in segments of the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, F, M and L trains. Among these train lines, stations with higher ridership levels and island platforms will be prioritized....
As previously reported, last December 18 a man slipped on the Roosevelt Island F Train subway station Queens bound platform and suffered a severed leg when hit by an oncoming F train.
