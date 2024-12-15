Roosevelt Island Resident, Tennis Coach Community Activist, Consent Awareness Advocate And Dog Parent Joyce Short Profiled In NY Times Sunday Routine Feature Today

Roosevelt Island resident, tennis coach, community activist, consent awareness advocate and dog parent Joyce Short was profiled in the NY Times Sunday Routine feature today.

NYTimes Sunday Routine features Roosevelt Island resident today . https://t.co/xFQgtF2FP2 via @NYTimes — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) December 15, 2024

According to the NY Times:

Joyce Short, 77, has survived many things....

In June 2022 Ms Short told me about the NY Junior Tennis & Learning program on Roosevelt Island that she runs and is a big part of her Sunday activities.

Ms Short is the President of the Roosevelt Landings Tenants Association and reported last August about electricity submetering issues in the building.