Roosevelt Island Manhattan Tram Station Platform Capacity Will Be Reduced From Normal 100 To 50 Riders For Safety Precautions When Line Reaches Down The Stairs Says RIOC PSD Chief During Community Engagement Meeting Last Tuesday - Chief Emphasizes The Tram Is Not A Ride

During the January 15, 2025 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department (PSD) Community Engagement meeting, a Roosevelt Island resident raised the issue of dangerous overcrowding on the Roosevelt Island Tram station platforms

as well as areas in front of, behind

and leading to the turnstyles.

Many residents have complained about the unsafe conditions posed by mostly tourists aggressively pushing and shoving others to get inside the Tram in order to secure their desired view on the trip over the East River.



