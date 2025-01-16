Roosevelt Island Manhattan Tram Station Platform Capacity Will Be Reduced From Normal 100 To 50 Riders For Safety Precautions When Line Reaches Down The Stairs Says RIOC PSD Chief During Community Engagement Meeting Last Tuesday - Chief Emphasizes The Tram Is Not A Ride
During the January 15, 2025 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department (PSD) Community Engagement meeting, a Roosevelt Island resident raised the issue of dangerous overcrowding on the Roosevelt Island Tram station platforms
as well as areas in front of, behind
and leading to the turnstyles.
Many residents have complained about the unsafe conditions posed by mostly tourists aggressively pushing and shoving others to get inside the Tram in order to secure their desired view on the trip over the East River.
The resident asked PSD Chief Kevin Brown to station a PSD officer on the Roosevelt Island Tram station platforms to insure the safety of riders, many of whom, including older adults, disabled persons and children, are afraid to use the Tram now due to the overcrowding.
Chief Brown said that PSD Officers will be placed at the Roosevelt Island Tram station during the morning rush hours and the Manhattan Tram station during the evening rush hours.
Chief Brown added that when the Manhattan Station Tram Line extends down the stairs to the Plaza area, PSD officers will reduce the usual number of people waiting on the platform from 100 persons capacity to 50.
According to PSD Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso:
...once those 50 get on to the tram, people have to wait minute or two more. Then we'll send the other 50 up the stairs through and then we'll load the tram up to its capacity and then it will go across. So it's not that we lessen the number on the ride it's just lessen the number on the platform to give people a little bit more space....
Chief Brown added:
... We haven't had a line at the Tram since January 3rd and we're going to continue to track it. Like I said, it's not an exact science. So what happens when a line forms? There is usually either an officer or attendant there so for that first 5 to 10 minutes it may be crowded because it takes about 10 minutes for me to get three Officers over to the Manhattan side...
Chief Brown clarified that only when there is a line down the Tram station stairs will the platform capacity be reduced from 100 to 50.
Chief Brown and Deputy Amoroso both emphasized that the Tram is not a Ride.
Watch video of the full discussion.
The Manhattan Community Board 8 voted last night to approve a resolution supporting Roosevelt Island Tram boarding priority for NYC residents. The Community Board has no power to implement such a policy but it's support may be helpful in persuading RIOC and the Governor to do so.
We shall see.
0 comments :
Post a Comment