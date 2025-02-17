Meet TRIBA, The Roosevelt Island Business Alliance - Working To Secure Roosevelt Island Ground Lease Extension, A Mobile App For Local Attractions And Fundraising For Local Organizations

The Roosevelt Island Business Alliance (TRIBA), was formed in 2023 to represent the local business community and make a positive impact for the entire Roosevelt Island Community (for disclosure purposes, I am a member and helped to form TRIBA).

Mr Hartman reported that TRIBA's initial focus has been on three items: The Roosevelt Island ground lease extension between New York City and NY State, A mobile marketing app to improve visitors experience and public understanding of Roosevelt Island businesses and attractions as well as A community engagement event to fundraise for Roosevelt Island non-profits and TRIBA projects. Image From October 23, 2024 TRIBA Awards Gala Here's the full TRIBA presentation by Mr Hartman.

Mr Hartman reported that approximately $60 thousand was netted and awarded to these 17 Roosevelt Island organizations

The TRIBA Awards Ceremony Gala Dinner honored Roosevelt Island residents:

Nancy Brown for her lifetime work on behalf of the disabled community,

Sonal Bhatia for her work identifying and developing cures for rare diseases and

Red Apple/Foodtown for its business commitment to Roosevelt Island

It was a wonderful evening. Here's some of what happened.

TRIBA has two categories of voting memberships:

those with leases of 20 years or more (annual membership is $3 Thousand) and those with leases of 5 years or more (annual membership is $1 Thousand).

There is also a TRIBA non voting Associate Membership (annual membership is $1 Hundred).

... we welcome the involvement of individuals. They don't have to be businesses. If we have a project that requires the help of people who are not members we will be reaching out to them... TRIBA is holding it's next meeting tomorrow, February 18. Please contact Skip Hartman if you are interested in learning more about TRIBA or joining.

Mr Hartman adds: