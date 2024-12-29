Another Day Of Insane Roosevelt Island Tram Line Full Of Sightseeing Tourists Making Life Miserable For Roosevelt Island Residents And Workers

Roosevelt Island Tram line of sightseeing tourists stretched from the platform, down the stairs, to 59th Street Second Avenue Tram Plaza and heading towards third avenue this afternoon.

Another day Roosevelt Island residents and workers are furious that they can't use the Tram for necessary transportation services because it is being used as a cheap sightseeing amusement attraction by tourists.

A resident commented on Roosevelt Islander Instagram post:

This situation has become completely unmanageable. At this point, a clear solution would be to designate the Southside Tram and Southside staircase exclusively for tourists, while reserving the Northside Tram and Northside (exit) staircase for residents and staff. Additionally, installing a bike rack down the middle of the platform and turnstile area would help organize the space more effectively. Clear, official signage labeled “TOURISTS” and “RESIDENTS/STAFF” is essential to streamline the flow of people and reduce congestion. It’s time to implement practical solutions to address this ongoing issue.

Some type of separate priority line for residents and workers who use the Tram for transportation purposes rather than as a sightseeing attraction has to be implemented soon.