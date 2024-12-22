Early Morning Fire Today At Roosevelt Landings On Roosevelt Island - 78 FDNY And EMS Personnel On Scene, Cause Under Investigation By FDNY Fire Marshals
Roosevelt Island Tipsters share videos and report a fire earlier this morning at the Roosevelt Landing apartment building.
I asked the FDNY:
There was a fire this morning 12/22, about 7 am at 510-540 Main Street on Roosevelt Island.
Do you have any info on what happened? Were there any injuries or damage?
A FDNY spokesperson answered:
510 Main Street South of Roosevelt Island Tram
Call received @ 0627 hrs.
Report of a fire in a multiple dwelling
Fire on the 7th floor of a 100’ x 300’ – 19 story building 20 units
78 Fire and EMS Personnel on scene
1 Firefighter transported to a local area hospital
Fire under control @ 0717 hrs.
Fire cause under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals
View of the apartment window after fire put out by FDNY.
Though not confirmed as the cause of fire, concerns were raised by some Roosevelt Landings residents that space heaters used by many in the building to keep warm could be the cause of the fire.
