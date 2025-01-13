A Possible Solution To Reduce Roosevelt Island Tram Long Lines, Overcrowding And Dangerous Platform Conditions - Create Annual Fast Line Pass For Tram Boarding Priority Available For Everybody That Must Be Obtained On Roosevelt Island

As reported many times over the last several years, there is no issue which has decreased the quality of life and angered more Roosevelt Island residents than the long lines, overcrowding and unsafe platforms conditions caused by tourists using the Roosevelt Island Tram as a sightseeing amusement attraction to view the NYC East River waterfront and skyline.





Can a solution be found that overcomes RIOC's purported legal obstacle for providing priority Roosevelt Island Tram boarding to those who use the Tram for essential transportation purposes before those using the Tram as an amusement sightseeing attraction?





How about this?





RIOC sets up a permitting system to issue an annual Roosevelt Island Fast Line Pass that is available to everyone, resident, worker or visitor. The Fast Line Pass must be picked up in person on Roosevelt Island at least 24 hours before it can be used.





The Fast Line Pass allows the holder to board the Tram before a person who does not have a Fast Line Pass. A person who only rides the Tram as a one time sightseeing attraction is less likely to obtain the Fast Line Pass than a regular user of the Tram.





Logistics would need to be figured out for how the Fast Line Pass would work in practice, but the bottom line is that Roosevelt Island residents, workers and anyone else who uses the Roosevelt Island Tram for transportation purposes will have priority boarding over those using it for one time sightseeing amusement attraction.





NYC Mayor Eric Adam, former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright and NYC Council Member Julie Menin have all expressed support for providing some sort of Roosevelt Island Tram boarding preference for residents and workers.





Perhaps this proposal will be considered.