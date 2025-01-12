Believe It Or Not - Secret Herd Of Woolly Hippos Discovered At A Protected Sanctuary On Roosevelt Island In The Heart Of NYC

...The Roosevelt Island woolly hippo Reserve established in 1952 but kept secret for decades spans a carefully concealed section of the Island's Northern tip. Here behind carefully designed barriers that appear to be natural rock formations, a population of 23 woolly hippos thrive in complete secrecy. Their existence is known only to a select group of scientists, caretakers and a handful of local residents who have learned to recognize the distinctive sound of their calls echoing across the East river at dawn...