Check Out Today's Roosevelt Island Holiday Pop Up Market For Crafts, Jewelry, Unique Local Gifts And Delicious Ethnic Food - Market Is Open On Sunday At The Senior Center
Check out the annual Holiday Pop Up Market at the Carter Burden Roosevelt Island Older Adult Center for some unique and local Holiday Gifts and delicious ethnic food.
I stopped by the Market today to see for myself.
The Market will be open tomorrow too.
The Holiday Pop Up Market is sponsored by Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) and Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Older Adult Center.
