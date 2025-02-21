Watch Highlights From RIVAA Gallery Black History Month Exhibition Opening Night Filled With Fabulous Music And Artists Talk Celebrating Unlauded Black Inventors - RIRA Presentation Celebrating Black History Month Tonight Too

RIVAA Gallery shares some highlights from their February 8 Roosevelt Island Black History Month exhibition opening reception honoring unlauded Black inventors. According to RIVAA Gallery Instagram post:

It was a fabulous opening ... night of “The Lives That Matter, The Lives We Live” for Black History Month featuring local black artists filled with music and an artist talk....

The Lives That Matter, The Lives We Live co-curator Amazia Thompson gave me a pre-opening tour of the exhibition.

Check out the exhibition this weekend at RIVAA Gallery.

Gallery hours are

Wednesday 6-9pm | Thursday 11-6pm | Friday 6-9pm | Saturday & Sunday 11-5pm

Also, the Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) invites you to a Black History Month

presentation today, February 21, at Good Shepherd Chapel.