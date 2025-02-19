Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Rivercross Building Coop Apartment For Sale By Owner, $700,000 - Open House This Weekend Saturday February 22 & Sunday February 23

Roosevelt Island Apt for Sale 531 Main St APT 1411, (Rivercross Building) New York, NY 10044 1 bed 1.5 bathroom approximately 1000 square feet.

$700,000.

Sold By Owner.

Open House This Weekend 4-6:30 PM Saturday, February 22 and 1-3:30 PM Sunday February 23. Contact oneminedbeta@gmail.com To View

Bright, high floor 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath (convertible to 2 bedrooms) at Rivercross,

a full-service, luxury coop on Roosevelt Island.

Approximately 960+ SqFt of generous living space easily converts to a second small bedroom/ home office / guest room.

Good condition throughout, excellent closets (seven in all.) All new casement windows offer excellent light, river, bridge and skyline views, and magical nighttime views of the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings.

Convenient to local shopping, casual restaurants, and outdoor sport venues, and just three minutes to Manhattan, one stop on the F train or the Tram using your MetroCard. % minute walk to Ferry. Maintenance includes electric, gas, heat and A/C. Gym, Pool, Common Room, Playroom, Balcony, and Paid Storage options.