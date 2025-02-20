Thursday, February 20, 2025

Fantastic Views Of Present Day Roosevelt Island From High Flying Drone Over NYC East River Waterfront - Compare To 1972 View

Take a look at some fantastic aerial views high above Roosevelt Island from Lighthouse Park to the Roosevelt Island Bridge and the NYC East River waterfront shot by a drone launched at Socrates Park in Long Island City.

 And here's what much of the same area looked like in 1972.

