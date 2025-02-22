Take Me To Roosevelt Island - A Beautiful Song About Uniqueness Of Our East River Home - An Oasis In New York City And A Dream Spot To Live Says NYC Singer Songwriter Ian Miller

Reposting from a 2021 story.

Ian Miller is a New York City based singer, songwriter and pianist. Earlier this year, he participated in the 15th annual Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project. He wrote and performed Take Me To Roosevelt Island for the closing event of the project.

It's a beautiful song which truly captures the uniqueness of Roosevelt Island, an oasis in the middle of New York City.

Watch the video and listen to the words - I'll bet they resonate with many.







According to Mr. Miller:

I live in Astoria, about a 30 minute walk from Roosevelt Island, and the first time I visited I was just struck by how it felt like an oasis in the middle of the city – it felt like I could leave the stress and hubbub on the other side of the river, and I had such a sense of peace that was hard to come by elsewhere in town. Once the pandemic hit, and I spent so much of my time cooped up in my apartment, I started taking walks over there whenever I could – walking 30 minutes there, walking around for maybe an hour, and then walking back. It became my go-to place to restore my peace of mind. The song is, for me, about coming to terms with the difficulty of making a life in a city like New York, and longing for relief from the pressure and the non-stop grind.

I tell everyone that Roosevelt Island's my dream spot to live, whenever I can afford it!

More info about my music is also available on my website.

Here are the lyrics to Take Me To Roosevelt Island by Ian Miller:

