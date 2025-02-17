"When Manhattan Was Dutch", A Free Lecture Hosted By The Roosevelt Island Historical Society February 18 At The RI Library - A Great Way To Meet Your Neighbors And Find Out Stuff About NYC History
The Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) is hosting "When Manhattan Was Dutch", a free lecture given by Joyce Gold taking place 6:30 PM Tuesday February 18 at the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library (504 Main Street).NYPL Roosevelt Island branch:
The Dutch of the early 17th century turned an edge of Manhattan wilderness into New Amsterdam. Although it lasted only 40 years, the colony had a profound and lasting impact on the future city of New York. From the start, people of many ethnicities filled its streets, trade and profit were paramount, and religious tolerance was the norm. https://www.joycegoldhistorytours.com/
No Registration Required
This is an in-person eventTuesday, February 18, 2025, 6:30 - 7:30 PM
End times are approximate. Events may end early or late.
... a great way to meet your neighbors, to find out stuff about the island, to find out stuff about history and we're always glad to answer some of those innumerable questions that newcomers have to the Island...
Here's more on When Manhattan Was Dutch.
