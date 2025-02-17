"When Manhattan Was Dutch", A Free Lecture Hosted By The Roosevelt Island Historical Society February 18 At The RI Library - A Great Way To Meet Your Neighbors And Find Out Stuff About NYC History

The Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) is hosting "When Manhattan Was Dutch", a free lecture given by Joyce Gold taking place 6:30 PM Tuesday February 18 at the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library (504 Main Street).

The Dutch of the early 17th century turned an edge of Manhattan wilderness into New Amsterdam. Although it lasted only 40 years, the colony had a profound and lasting impact on the future city of New York. From the start, people of many ethnicities filled its streets, trade and profit were paramount, and religious tolerance was the norm. https://www.joycegoldhistorytours.com/

No Registration Required

This is an in-person event

End times are approximate. Events may end early or late.