Roosevelt Island Open Doors Reality Poets Of Coler Hospital Invite You To 5th Annual Nursing Home Lives Matter Virtual Vigil March 13 To Commemorate Live Lost During Covid Pandemic - Share Your Nursing Home Story Too

Our Roosevelt Island neighbors at the Coler Rehab & Nursing Facility, the Open Doors Reality Poets are:

... an artist collective of current and former residents of a long-term care facility on Roosevelt Island in NYC. Guided by the Reality Poets’ lived experience and vision, our work focuses on disability justice, community building and gun violence prevention...

The Open Doors NYC Reality Poets invite you to join them at the 5th annual Nursing Home Lives Matter vigil.

According to Open Door Associate Director Alex Eshelman:

Good morning OPEN DOORS family, Here’s a reminder that this Thursday March 13th at 6pm, we’ll be having our 5th Annual Nursing Home Lives Matter Vigil. Join us in solidarity as we commemorate the lives lost during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here is the registration link, see the full invitation below. We look forward to seeing all of you who can make it.

Open Doors NYC Instagram page reports:

In March 2020, the Reality Poets, fought to protect the lives of residents and staff in their NYC nursing home who were put in harm’s way by the racist and ableist decisions made by the higher powers. Today, we lead the fight for residents and staff in all facilities.

As previously reported, the Nursing Home Lives Matter movement began at Coler on Roosevelt Island during the Covid Pandemic. Remember?

Powerful a nursing Home Lives Matter Message Projected on wall of Roosevelt Island Coler Nursing Facility last night at end of vigil remembering those who died and in support of those still in lockdown during Covid 19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/95xPgWNhKT — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) March 15, 2021

Do you have a nursing home story to share?