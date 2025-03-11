Sponsored Post - Meet The Roosevelt Island Advanced Dentistry Pediatric & Family Practice Services Team And Take A Tour Of The New Office And Exam Rooms - Healthy Smiles For The Little Ones, Care For The Whole Family

Contact 212 752 8722, Book an appointment at our website or Email riadvanceddentistry@gmail.com

Take a tour of the Roosevelt Island Advanced Dentistry office at 501 Main Street in the Rivercross Building with Dr. Lizeth Correa who explains the services offered.

According to Dr Correa:

Hello, I'm one of the pediatric dentists here at Roosevelt Island Advanced Dentistry, formerly known as Dental Love. We are located on 501 Main Street at the Rivercross building right across the street from the Blackwell House.

We are happy to offer Pediatric and Family Dentistry Services here. We have three Pediatric Dental Specialists in the office for you including myself. We also have three General and Cosmetic Dentists and we are happy to announce that we have a Prothodontist as well who is here for all of your implant and surgical needs. We understand that here on Roosevelt Island there is a big International Community. We have different dentists and staff here that speak in Spanish, Mandarin, Tamil, Tagalog, Polish and Romanian for our patients comfort.

We are here Monday through Saturday. Please feel free to stop by, give us a call or visit our website and make an appointment.

We look forward to seeing your smiles.