A Pocket Healing Forest Grows In NYC At Roosevelt Island's Southpoint Park Planted in Partnership With Local iDig2Learn And Global Sugi Project

Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico was featured in a March 7 Instagram Story by Public Opinion NYC about planting of the Manhattan Pocket Healing Forest in partnership with the Sugi Project here at Southpoint Park in April 2024.

According to iDig2Learn comments in the Public Opinion Instagram Story:

Thank you 💚. We love creating green space that benefits all species and uplifts our health physically and mentally!

The Miyawaki Method insists on starting with nutrient-rich amended soil (think compost, fungi - no chemical fertilizers) the quick growth happens when layers of plants canopy, sub-canopy, shrubs, ground cover are planted very close together - definitely a-new-to-us technique. So close that the underground fungi can connect to all the tree roots exchanging nutrients trees can not uptake in exchange for sugars if they need from trees. The key is in closeness! We are so grateful @rooseveltislandny helps care for this baby forest on the daily, first 3 years need water and weed care, then it is self-sufficient.

Here's more on the Roosevelt Island Healing Forest from the planting last April.

Check out the progress of the Manhattan Pocket Healing Forest at Southpoint Park as we approach it's first birthday this April.