Celebrate March 17 St Patrick's Day All Weekend At Roosevelt Island's Granny Annie's, Nisi Kitchen And Panorama Room Rooftop Cocktail Bar - Enjoy The Food, Music & Drink
You can celebrate St Patrick's Day all weekend long and enjoy the holiday drink, food and music while staying local on Roosevelt Island.
The Reuben Egg Rolls at Nisi Kitchen look pretty good to me.
Enjoy a a St Patrick Day cocktail and the view from the Panorama Room at the Graduate Hotel too.
Here's a brief history of St Patrick's Day
and a reminder from the Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem of a time when:
We Want No Irish Here.
Enjoy The Irish Rover from The Dubliners and The Pogues.
and some Dropkick Murphy's.
You can stream the Dropkick Murphy's St Patrick's Day concert from Boston too.
