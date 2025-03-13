RIOC Invites You To Vote And Help Choose The Films Shown For The 2025 Roosevelt Island Summer Outdoor Movie Series At Southpoint Park - Fill Out The Quick Survey Now

Roosevelt Island's Southpoint Park is a gorgeous spot to watch an outdoor summer movie. Here's what it looked like last July for Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.

For this year's Roosevelt Island Outdoor Summer Movie Series at Southpoint Park, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) is inviting the community to vote on which films you would like to see.

Dear Roosevelt Island Community: We are once again rolling out the red carpet for the Roosevelt Island Outdoor Summer Movie Series in Southpoint Park! Tell us what you want to see on the big screen this year by filling out our quick survey. We've added a few extra movies to choose from for 2025, including some PG-13 choices: https://forms.office.com/g/Y1kbwFLKDD Cast your vote by March 31st! -RIOC Communications & Community Affairs

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ):

Summer Movie Series Poll We are excited to extend this poll to the community to help choose which movies you'd like to see during this year's Outdoor Summer Movie Series in Southpoint Park. Polling will end on Monday, March 31st, 2025. The four (4) winning movies will be announced via our advisory system once the event planning process is complete. If you are not signed up for our island-wide alerts, please do so here: https://member.everbridge.net/453003085611676/login. Please select the movies you would like to see below. Note that some movies may be rated PG or PG-13 (ratings have been provided for your awareness). You can select as many movies as you want! Interested in 4? Pick 4! See 6 that you'd like to watch? Pick 6! All of them sound good? Select all of them! The choice is yours.



Here are the movies for you to pick to be shown this summer at Southpoint Parkl