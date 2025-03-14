Roosevelt Island Operating Corp Getting Ready To Move Into New 7000 Square Foot Office Space At Hudson Related's Riverwalk Heights Luxury Rental Building
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) signage is now in place
for their new 7 thousand square feet of RIOC office space on the ground floor and below grade space in the recently opened Riverwalk Heights Roosevelt Island luxury market rate rental building from the Hudson Related developers.
Riverwalk Heights (also known as Riverwalk 9) building from an October 19, 2022 RIOC Real Estate Committee meeting
presentation by Hudson Related's David Kramer.
