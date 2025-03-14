Friday, March 14, 2025

Roosevelt Island Operating Corp Getting Ready To Move Into New 7000 Square Foot Office Space At Hudson Related's Riverwalk Heights Luxury Rental Building

Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) signage is now in place 

for their new 7 thousand square feet of RIOC office space on the ground floor and below grade space in the recently opened Riverwalk Heights Roosevelt Island luxury market rate rental building from the Hudson Related developers. 
Here's more on the

Riverwalk Heights (also known as Riverwalk 9) building from an October 19, 2022 RIOC Real Estate Committee meeting

presentation by Hudson Related's David Kramer.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:56:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )