RIOC Roosevelt Island Community Update - RIOC Apologizes For Confusion Over Capobianco And Pony Fields Status, Octagon Tennis Courts Open June 20, Southpoint Park Shoreline Project Moving Forward, New Home For Cat Sanctuary & More
Yellow do not enter warning tape at Roosevelt Island Capobianco Field pic.twitter.com/vNDgyYiuHe— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 10, 2020
Here's June 11 Community Update from Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)
Here is the latest update from New York State for June 11, 2020
Farmers Market This Saturday
The Farmers Market will resume this Saturday in Good Shepherd Plaza from 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Note: there will be NO Food Scrap Drop Off collection. If you wish for the Compost Program to return, please follow @SaveNYCCompost on twitter for more information.
New York Forward – Phase 1
The NYC region is in Phase 1 of reopening. To keep track of the region’s progress, please visit the New York Forward website at: forward.ny.gov/reopening-new-york-city
Capobianco and Pony Fields are Open – but Maintain Social Distancing
Capobianco and Pony Fields are open to the public for exercise. No team sports are allowed and social distancing practices must be followed at all times. McManus Field and Firefighters Field will remain closed until further notice to discourage team sports. We apologize for any confusion on this subject.
Reopening RIOC: Tennis Courts
Our staff has worked with members of the community to create safe initiatives we will employ when we reopen Roosevelt Island’s tennis courts on Saturday, June 20th. We will be sharing more information about our procedures in the coming days.
Capital Projects – Southpoint Park Project Moves Forward
Please click here to read the latest information on RIOC’s efforts in Southpoint Park. rioc.ny.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=287
Transportation Updates
Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.
The Roosevelt Island Tramway will be closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed. Regular tram service will resume at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning. These early morning closures will continue each day until further notice.
NYC Ferry - ferry.nyc – check for changes
MTA - mta.info – check for changes
To see details visit: https://t.co/dIMCKqo6qi pic.twitter.com/cumSXz1hep— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) June 11, 2020
Also from RIOC:
What metrics will @RIOCny use to open ball fields, pools and playgrounds now that @NYGovCuomo says it’s their decision. @BenKallos @SenatorSerrano @SeawrightForNY https://t.co/Via6waPOyd— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 11, 2020
0 comments :
Post a Comment