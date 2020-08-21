New Outdoor Seating For Roosevelt Island Take Out Food Says RIOC, 6 Picnic Benches Placed At West Side Of Good Shepherd Plaza Yesterday - But They're Gone Today
A reader asked yesterday about picnic benches
spotted behind the Chapel in Good Shepherd Plaza:
I think the picnic tables behind Chapel at Good Shepherd Plaza are additional outdoor seating for Roosevelt Island restaurant/deli take out. @RIOCny https://t.co/HcI2GUuB4A pic.twitter.com/UrERpTFd61— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) August 20, 2020
As previously reported:
... During the June 2 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Operations Advisory Committee video conference meeting, I asked what will RIOC do to help Roosevelt Island restaurants and residents with social distance outdoor seating once the restaurants are allowed to open for more than take out and delivery:According to RIOC Instagram post, Roosevelt Island has some more outdoor seating to help our local restaurants/delis.
Will RIOC allow restaurants to have outdoor seating in public spaces such as Good Shepherd Plaza, Blackwell Plaza, temporary outdoor seating around the perimeter of McManus and Firefighters Field for example. What is Roosevelt Island's version of NY Open Streets Plan.RIOC President Susan Rosenthal and Chief Finance Officer John O'Reilly replied that so far none of the restaurants have asked for anything but that RIOC will soon be meeting with Hudson Related Shops On Main Street to discuss possible plans...
Community Partnership! In collaboration with @thehudsoncos, we are offering outdoor seating at our six brand new picnic tables, located on the west side of the Good Shepherd Plaza. Providing alternative space for our local businesses hit hard during the pandemic, now through November. Our Public Safety Department (PSD) will monitor the area to ensure users are adhering to social distancing guidelines.And RIOC Instagram post comment from Shops On Main Street:
This is what community looks like! On behalf of all the shops on Main Street, thank you. The shop owners are excited to serve you and hope to see lots of smiling faces enjoying the new seating areas.
Community Partnership! In collaboration with @thehudsoncos, we are offering outdoor seating at our six brand new picnic tables, located on the west side of the Good Shepherd Plaza. Providing alternative space for our local businesses hit hard during the pandemic, now through November. Our Public Safety Department (PSD) will monitor the area to ensure users are adhering to social distancing guidelines. @shopsonmain_ri #outdoorseatingnyc
Residents like the new picnic tables at Good Shepherd Plaza. Paul Kikler shares this message he sent to RIOC Acting President Shelton Haynes:
I don’t know who to thank for these. If it’s you all, then Thank You. I already saw a neighbor eating dinner with her daughters there this evening.
I think it’s a wonderful use of the space. I’d love to take my dinner outside once in a while. With my family.
I hope this is permanent.
Hope they are permanent- great idea— KMinNYC (@KMinNYC) August 21, 2020
But another resident asks:
Will RIOC assign its Grounds / Maintenance / Trash Collection detail to collect garbage/trash from the receptacles closest to the tables? Those receptacles are not included in the early morning trash collections & sometimes more than 24 hours goes by before they are emptied.I walked by this afternoon and the picnic tables
I see a vermin problem coming...
And, here's one more safety hazard question: What will be done, ASAP, to sand down some of the table & bench edges, which are rough, unfinished, and are likely splinter-causing ???
were gone from the Plaza - don't know why.
UPDATE 6:50 PM:
The tables will be back after the Farmers Market on Saturday.— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) August 21, 2020
UPDATE 7:35 PM:
Yes, they will.— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) August 21, 2020
