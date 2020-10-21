Are You Interested In Becoming Active In Roosevelt Island Community? Roosevelt Island Residents Association Is Seeking New Members To Represent Your Building, Nomination Deadline October 25 - RIRA Postponing 2020 Election Until 2022 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Interim President David
Lawson and Nominations Committee Chair Adib Mansour report:
Dear Roosevelt Island residents,
I hope you are keeping well in these difficult times.
We are a few days away from the US general election! Traditionally, this is also the time for the election to the Common Council of the Roosevelt Island Resident Association (RIRA). The purpose of the RIRA, is to represent the interests of the island residents to all governmental, governmental-related and private institutions:
- that develop policy affecting Roosevelt Island and its residents;
- that supervise or manage our housing and that supervise or manage other Island operations;
- as well as to ensure that the health, safety and welfare of its members and the quality of life in our community are maintained and improved.
This is an important entity, as it is the only elected body on the Island formally entrusted by the community to defend its interests.
Earlier this month, the RIRA Common Council unanimously decided that RIRA 2020 election be rescheduled to 2022, as a result of COVID-19 and exceptional and unprecedented circumstances, presenting life-threatening risks and complex logistical constraints that do not allow for a fair and transparent RIRA election to proceed.
Consequently, the outgoing Common Council members will remain seated through the upcoming term Nov. 2020 - Nov. 2022. Nevertheless, a RIRA nomination campaign has been launched to invite and encourage Roosevelt Island residents to join RIRA, as a majority of RIRA Common Council seats (34) are currently vacant. Interested residents will be voted in by the current Common Council members on November 4th. In the absence of the usual RIRA election, once new Common Council members are voted-in and seated with the current ones, the President and Vice-President will exceptionally be elected among and by Common Council members, like the other officers (Secretary and Treasurer).
We encourage all Roosevelt Island residents interested in contributing to the governance and the life of our community to join the Common Council. If you wish to influence the discussions and decisions affecting our lives on the island, this is the right place to be.
The RIRA Common Council meets once a month, and every Council member must participate in the work of at least one committee, which are to meet at least three times a year and usually meet every other month. The RIRA committees include: Government Relations; Housing; Island Services; Legal Action; Planning; Public Safety; Social, Culture and Education; and other ad hoc committees. No particular academic or professional background is required to join the Common Council, unless you wish to serve as Treasurer. If you have a background in finance, and if you so wish, you may become RIRA’s Treasurer. All profiles are welcome as diversity is a strength of our community. Goodwill, energy and creativity are welcome!
If you are interested, RIRA Common Council nomination forms are currently available here, for pick up at the Public Safety Department (PSD), at 550 Main Street (across the Good Shepherd Church), or on demand by email to RIRA Nomination Committee Chair, Adib Mansour (riradib@earthlink.net). Completed Nomination forms can be dropped off at PSD, in RIRA’s Red Ballot Box, or returned electronically to Adib Mansour, by Sunday October 25 2020.
Here is a listing of available seats from the different districts/buildings:
- Southtown: 8
- Rivercross: 2
- 546 Main St. Roosevelt Landings: 2
- Roosevelt Landings: 4
- Westview: 1
- 4 River Road: 1
- Manhattan Park: 8
- Octagon: 8
Roosevelt Island Resident Association needs you!
Thank you for your consideration. We look forward to your participation in the Common Council deliberations.
Stay safe and keep well!
Warm regards,
David Lawson
President, a.i., RIRA
Adib Mansour
RIRA Nomination Committee Chair
Below is the RIRA Common Council Nomination Form.
For more info, contact Adib Mansour.
