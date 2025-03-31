Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Café Action Station Brings Exciting And Delicious Tasting New Cuisine Cooked Live In Front Of You By Executive Chef Khalfani - New Offerings Weekly, Come By Tuesday Thru Thursday And Be Surprised

I asked Khalfani what's scheduled for this week and he replied:

... It's always a surprise - I have to leave it as a surprise...

Stop by the Café @ Cornell Tech this week and see what surprise Khalfani has cooked up for us.

Also, check out the the March 31 Cornell Tech Café weekly menu for breakfast, lunch, coffee, daily specials, fruit smoothies and much more.

The Café @ Cornell Tech is a great place to bring your laptop and work. Nice weather now for the outdoor patio too.

Open Monday-Friday 8am-7pm. Saturday Sunday 11am- 5 pm on the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus.