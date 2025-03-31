Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Café Action Station Brings Exciting And Delicious Tasting New Cuisine Cooked Live In Front Of You By Executive Chef Khalfani - New Offerings Weekly, Come By Tuesday Thru Thursday And Be Surprised
Last week I spoke with the Khalfani, the new Café @ Cornell Tech Executive Chef about a new feature at the Café.
Every Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. we want to bring something new and fresh to the Café so we created the Action Station where once a week we're going to choose a different style of Cuisine to do live cooking in front of the students and the public so they can get a little bit more excitement out of the Café and also bring out something delicious as well as the other Café offerings.
For example today we're doing Vietnamese Crepes...
I asked Khalfani what's scheduled for this week and he replied:
... It's always a surprise - I have to leave it as a surprise...
Stop by the Café @ Cornell Tech this week and see what surprise Khalfani has cooked up for us.
Also, check out the the March 31 Cornell Tech Café weekly menu for breakfast, lunch, coffee, daily specials, fruit smoothies and much more.
The Café @ Cornell Tech is a great place to bring your laptop and work. Nice weather now for the outdoor patio too.
Open Monday-Friday 8am-7pm. Saturday Sunday 11am- 5 pm on the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus.
0 comments :
Post a Comment