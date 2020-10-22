Man Shot At Roosevelt Island Octagon Building Parking Lot Just After Midnight This Morning - Victim In Stable Condition, NYPD Investigating
I received a tip this morning and asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes and Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown:
I understand there was a shooting last night near the Octagon Can you confirm that Any more details
RIOC issued this advisory:
On Thursday, October 22nd, at 12:48 AM, there was a shooting incident on the north end of Roosevelt Island, located in The Octagon parking lot (888 Main St.). The victim, a 23-year-old male, is in stable condition and is not a resident of the island. Public Safety was called to the scene and is working in collaboration with the NYPD’s 114th Precinct to investigate. Public Safety will continue to be vigilant, with regular patrols and visible presence throughout the island.
According to a NYPD Spokesperson, a 23 year old male victim approached 2 males sitting in a car and heard 2 gunshots. The victim was shot in the upper arm and taken to hospital. Injuries were not life threatening.
No arrests have been made. Incident is under NYPD investigation.
