Roosevelt Island Residents Very Happy Saturday Farmers Market Reopened After Closed Last 6 Weeks Due To Coronavirus Pandemic - Well Organized Say Residents And A Glorious Reunion Says Vendor
The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market has been closed since last March 28 due to safety concerns from the Coronavirus Pandemic. As Roosevelt Island and the rest of NYC tries to carefully re-open, the Roosevelt Island Weekly Farmers Market returned with their fresh fruits, vegetables and other products last Saturday at Good Shepherd Plaza.
Social distancing practices were maintained, face coverings worn by staff and customers, and gloves given out for handling the fruit and vegetables.
Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market reopened today. Well organized and social distancing maintained. Good to have them back pic.twitter.com/XVbzuKYysf— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 16, 2020
Roosevelt Island residents were happy with the Farmers Market return.
Among the comments:
- I got there at 6:30, PSD were setting up. I was thinking there was going to be a huge line. We were told that we needed ID, masks, and that from 7am -8 would be for seniors. There were no seniors except me, and 5 other people at that time. Guess they too were expecting huges lines. The other vendors were not there until later. Very glad they are all back!
- I went after 8, there was a line but moved quickly and it was very orderly!!!
- I was there at 8:05am. There was a line but it moved very quickly and people were maintaining distance. PSD staffs did a great job.
- Soooo glad it reopened. Went at 1:30 and it was lovely to see everyone. Kids loved having it back, too. Seemed very safe and low risk.
- Very well organized and the prices were good. Everything looked very fresh.
- A delight
- It was perfect. So nice and civilized. Wish all things on RI were set up this way!
- I was so happy to have them back. It was well organized and customers were patient and considerate. A bit of “normal” was good for the psyche.
- I was nervous about going at first, but found it was highly organized. Offered gloves and sanitizer before entering. PS we’re there making sure everyone was masked and following guidelines. Welcome back Wengerd Farms!
I would like to complement Public Safety. They did a fantastic job. It's a very exciting time for the Farmers Market, We will be getting more and more local Home Grown produce as it is coming into season.
In addition to Wengerd Farms, Vendors returning to the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market Vendors included the Soup Lady
Pickle Guy
and Brad from Hoboken Farms who says it was a Glorious Reunion.
iDig2Learn's Christina Delfico and Green Roosevelt Island Neighbors (GRIN) Anthony Longo shared some "Plant Therapy" at the Farmers Market too.
Due to Coronavirus budget cuts the NYC Food Scrap Composting program is no longer available at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market.
Take a moment to support those who work w/ nature 2 reduce waste & process our food scraps into soil enriching compost, sign 2 reinstate this city smart healthy waste management program. TY @NYCSpeakerCoJo @galeabrewer @BenKallos @CMReynoso34 https://t.co/AxpBTFzG7y— iDig2Learn (@iDig2Learn) May 12, 2020
Democratic Party Primary Congressional Candidate Suraj Patel attended Saturday's Roosevelt Island Farmers Market re-opening saying:
... we have to gradually and responsibly re-open the City and it's institutions and the folks here have done a great job ... people are excited to be out again and enjoy the weather in a responsible way....See you at Roosevelt Island Farmers Market
next Saturday at Good Shepherd Plaza.
