Roosevelt Island Wildlife Freedom Foundation Cat Sanctuaries Eviction Threat Temporarily Rescinded But RIOC Still Seeking Rent Payment Agreement For Use Of NY State Land
At the end of last July, the Wildlife Freedom Foundation (WFF) Cat Sanctuary was forced to move from it's Southpoint Park home of about 10 years to a new location within Southpoint Park prior to the start of construction for the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Southpoint Park Shoreline Restoration Project. The purpose of the Project is to fix the Southpoint Park crumbling seawall and to provide new areas for closer pubic access to the East River waterfront from Roosevelt Island.
WFF Founder Rossana Ceruzzi vehemently opposed the Shoreline project and organized a protest campaign trying to stop RIOC from proceeding with construction. The WFF protest ultimately failed and RIOC began the Shoreline Restoration construction but not before building a brand new Cat Sanctuary for WFF within Southpoint Park.
Last week the WFF reported through it's Twitter page that RIOC is seeking rent for the Cat Sanctuary and threatening WFF with eviction if the rent is not paid for the use of NY State land.
The Roosevelt Island Daily and NY Post published articles on the Roosevelt Island Cat Sanctuaries eviction threat.
Lou Puliafito, Republican candidate for NY State 76 Assembly District (which includes Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side), got involved claiming that RIOC was retaliating against Ms Ceruzzi because of her protests against the Southpoint Shoreline Project:
I asked him on Twitter:
I asked RIOC President Shelton Haynes and RIOC Board Directors:
I understand that RIOC is attempting to charge Wildlife Freedom Foundation Cat Sanctuary rent for their space at Southpoint Park. Is that true?
Was there any prior agreement not to charge rent for the Cat Sanctuary? Any comment from RIOC on this subject... ...
Also, what is RIOC policy regarding charging community groups for use of space?...
Mr Haynes replied:
We have been working with the Wildlife Freedom Foundation (WFF) and understand their concerns and are in the process of reevaluating certain terms of the license agreement. In the interim, RIOC will take no action to close the cat sanctuaries at this time. RIOC will continue to work with the WFF in the effort to reach an agreement as it pertains to the operation and use of RIOC state-owned land.
I followed up:
Thank you for that statement.
But can RIOC answer the following:
Was there any prior agreement not to charge Wildlife Freedom Foundation a fee for the Cat Sanctuary space at Southpoint Park or other locations?
What are the terms of the proposed license agreement and what is the reason for RIOC seeking a license agreement at this time?
What was the cost to RIOC of new Southpoint Park Cat Sanctuary and the Cat Sanctuary near the Octagon?
Also, what is RIOC policy regarding charging community groups for use of space? Does RIOC charge the Garden Club, Main Street Theatre and other Roosevelt Island non profit organizations for use of RIOC real estate?
Have not received an answer to date from RIOC.
According to this September 28 letter from RIOC President Haynes to Roosevelt Island's NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, RIOC still intends to seek rent payments from the Cat Sanctuary but will not seek an immediate closure for their failing to pay rent.
Stay tuned - this is not over. More to come on the issue of RIOC seeking rental payments from Roosevelt Island non profits for use of space.
