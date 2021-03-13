450 Roosevelt Island Residents Inoculated With Johnson & Johnson Single Dose Vaccine From Duane Reade/Walgreens At Carter Burden RI Senior Center Today - Appointments Available For Sunday March 14 Or Just Walk In And Get Your Shot And Peace Of Mind
At last count this evening, at least 450 Roosevelt Island residents were inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson single dose Covid 19 vaccination by the Duane Reade/Walgreens pharmacy staff today at the Carter Burden Roosevelt Island Senior Center.
The Duane Reade/Walgreens pharmacy staff will be back tomorrow to inoculate more with the Johnson & Johnson Covid 19 vaccine.
The vaccine is free. Only people 60 years of age and older as well as school staff and child care workers of any age are eligible for the vaccine at the Senior Center this weekend.
Click here to make an online Johnson & Johnson Covid 19 vaccine appointment for Sunday March 14 from 9 am - 5 PM at the Roosevelt Island Senior Center (546 Main Street).
Online registration is encouraged but walk ins are welcomed as well at the Senior Center.
Roosevelt Island resident and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteer Frank Farance gives us a tour and explains the logistics of today's vaccination procedure.
Click here to register for tomorrow's vaccination or just walk in .
There were alot of happy Roosevelt Islanders today after receiving their vaccine shot.
It could be you tomorrow.
