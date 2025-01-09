There Once Was An Elevator From The Queensboro Bridge To Roosevelt Island - Learn More About The Welfare Island Upside Down Elevator Storehouse Building

From 1919 to 1955 there was vehicle and pedestrian access from the Queensboro Bridge to Welfare (Roosevelt) Island. According to Neil Tandon writing for the Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS):

Today, the Roosevelt Island Connect Instagram page features Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy describing the Elevator Storehouse building.

The only legal way for pedestrians or bicyclists to get across the Queensborough Bridge for a long time was. (starting at Manhattan side) take the stairway at the south side of the bridge at 59th street to the upper_ level.



Then use the narrow walkway alongside the southern (eastward heading) roadway - which had lots of girders sticking through it... - _halfway_ across the bridge until you were over Welfare Island.





Then... another stairway sticking _out_ from that walkway, over the water, and leading to a passageway _under_ the lower level which took you over to the roof of the hospital building. (There might have been another stairway to get back up the flight).



