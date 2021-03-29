Monday, March 29, 2021

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney Meeting And Listening To Roosevelt Island Coler Nursing Home Residents And Supporters Seeking Solutions To Ending Year Long Isolation, Quarantine & Infection Risk From Covid 19 Pandemic

Roosevelt Island's Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney met with and listened to Coler Nursing Home residents today 

seeking solutions to end their year long isolation, quarantine and infection risk from the Covid 19 Pandemic.

 

Stay tuned for more.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:12:00 PM

Labels: , , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )