Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney Meeting And Listening To Roosevelt Island Coler Nursing Home Residents And Supporters Seeking Solutions To Ending Year Long Isolation, Quarantine & Infection Risk From Covid 19 Pandemic
Roosevelt Island's Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney met with and listened to Coler Nursing Home residents today
Stay tuned for more.
Roosevelt Island Coler Nursing Home resident @opendoorsnyc poet Peter Yearwood closes meeting today with Congresswoman @RepMaloney by reciting his poem about recent #Nursinghomelivesmatter vigil at Coler. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/oBblbKrqVA— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) March 29, 2021
