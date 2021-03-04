Roosevelt Island Is Site Of NYC Spooky Mystery Apartment Tik Tok Video Viral Sensation - Local Woman Discovers And Explores Secret Portal Behind Bathroom Mirror
Supernatural squatters?
A New York City woman is convinced her apartment is haunted after uncovering a creepy hidden room straight out of a horror flick. She documented the spine-tingling discovery in a series of TikTok videos that have collectively amassed millions of views.
“Seriously never would I have expected to find this . . . and I documented all of it,” writes Samantha Hartsoe in a caption for the first clip, which boasts a staggering 7.4 million watches....
Of course, the creepy NYC apartment hidden behind a bathroom mirror is located on Roosevelt Island in what appears to be Roosevelt Landings. Follow our Roosevelt Island neighbor, Samantha Hartsoe, as she bravely, or foolishly, seeks to discover what lurks behind the bathroom mirror.
@samanthartsoe
seriously never would I have expected to find this... and I documented all of it ##mystery ##fyp ##nyc ##secret ##foryou ##apartment ##storytime♬ Mysterious - Andreas Scherren
@samanthartsoe
HOW IS THIS IN MY BATHROOM WALL ##mystery ##nyc ##apartment ##secret ##storytime ##fyp♬ Mysterious - Andreas Scherren
@samanthartsoe
TRULY a new meaning to a “hole in the wall” ##mystery ##nyc ##apartment ##secret ##storytime ##fyp ##foryou♬ Oh No - Kreepa
@samanthartsoe
crawled through a wall for this mystery so enjoy the finale 🕵🏻♀️ ##mystery ##nyc ##apartment ##secret ##storytime ##storytime ##fyp ##foryou♬ Mysterious - Andreas Scherren
After seeing the hidden portal behind the bathroom mirror, do you think the very, very creepy 2004 Dark Water movie shot at Eastwood, before it became Roosevelt Landings, may not be a work of fiction after all?
A more pleasant Roosevelt Island experience for our neigbor is enjoying a walk
around the waterfront
and a visit to the Saturday Farmers Market.
@samanthartsoe
quick daily walk in NYC’s secret lil oasis aka my 🏡 🏝♬ High Fashion (feat. Mustard) - Roddy Ricch
No doubt about it - Roosevelt Island is very special.
@samanthartsoe
only so many options when you live in a river 🦦🛒 ##nyc ##newyork ##food ##health ##market ##rooseveltisland ##secretsofnyc ##nycspots ##fyp ##foryou♬ Fast - Sueco the Child
