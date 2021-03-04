Thursday, March 4, 2021

Roosevelt Island Is Site Of NYC Spooky Mystery Apartment Tik Tok Video Viral Sensation - Local Woman Discovers And Explores Secret Portal Behind Bathroom Mirror

The NY Post reports today:

Supernatural squatters? 

A New York City woman is convinced her apartment is haunted after uncovering a creepy hidden room straight out of a horror flick. She documented the spine-tingling discovery in a series of TikTok videos that have collectively amassed millions of views. 

“Seriously never would I have expected to find this . . . and I documented all of it,” writes Samantha Hartsoe in a caption for the first clip, which boasts a staggering 7.4 million watches....

@samanthartsoe

seriously never would I have expected to find this... and I documented all of it ##mystery ##fyp ##nyc ##secret ##foryou ##apartment ##storytime

♬ Mysterious - Andreas Scherren
Of course, the creepy NYC apartment hidden behind a bathroom mirror is located on Roosevelt Island in what appears to be Roosevelt Landings. Follow our Roosevelt Island neighbor, Samantha Hartsoe, as she bravely, or foolishly, seeks to discover what lurks behind the bathroom mirror.
@samanthartsoe

HOW IS THIS IN MY BATHROOM WALL ##mystery ##nyc ##apartment ##secret ##storytime ##fyp

♬ Mysterious - Andreas Scherren
@samanthartsoe

TRULY a new meaning to a “hole in the wall” ##mystery ##nyc ##apartment ##secret ##storytime ##fyp ##foryou

♬ Oh No - Kreepa
@samanthartsoe

crawled through a wall for this mystery so enjoy the finale 🕵🏻‍♀️ ##mystery ##nyc ##apartment ##secret ##storytime ##storytime ##fyp ##foryou

♬ Mysterious - Andreas Scherren


After seeing the hidden portal behind the bathroom mirror, do you think the very, very creepy 2004 Dark Water movie shot at Eastwood, before it became Roosevelt Landings, may not be a work of fiction after all?

A more pleasant Roosevelt Island experience for our neigbor is enjoying a walk around the waterfront

@samanthartsoe

quick daily walk in NYC’s secret lil oasis aka my 🏡 🏝

♬ High Fashion (feat. Mustard) - Roddy Ricch
and a visit to the Saturday Farmers Market.
@samanthartsoe

only so many options when you live in a river 🦦🛒 ##nyc ##newyork ##food ##health ##market ##rooseveltisland ##secretsofnyc ##nycspots ##fyp ##foryou

♬ Fast - Sueco the Child
No doubt about it - Roosevelt Island is very special.

