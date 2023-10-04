All Are Welcome To Roosevelt Island Health And Resource Fair Hosted by Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Older Adult Center Thursday October 5 - Get Valuable Info From More Than 20 Vendors On Insurance, Home Care, Social Servces, Legal Aid & More
The Carter Burden Roosevelt Island Older Adult Center is hosting a Free Health And Resource Fair Thursday from 10:00 AM to 1 PM at the Good Shepherd Plaza.
All Are Welcome.
Click here for more info on the Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Older Adult Care Center.
