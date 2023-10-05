FDR Park Cancels Saturday October 7 LatinXtravaganza Festival Due To Rain Forecast - RIOC Reschedules Fall For Arts Festival From Saturday To Sunday October 8

The LatinXtravaganza Family Festival scheduled for Saturday October 7 at the FDR Four Freedoms Park has been cancelled due to forecast of rain.

Also, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) has rescheduled the Saturday October 7 Fall For Arts Festival to Sunday October 8.

According to RIOC: