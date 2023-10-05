FDR Park Cancels Saturday October 7 LatinXtravaganza Festival Due To Rain Forecast - RIOC Reschedules Fall For Arts Festival From Saturday To Sunday October 8
The LatinXtravaganza Family Festival scheduled for Saturday October 7 at the FDR Four Freedoms Park has been cancelled due to forecast of rain.
Out of an abundance of caution and safety concerns for you and all the attendees, as well as our vendors and performers, Four Freedoms Park Conservancy has cancelled Saturday’s festival at the park. Thank you for your understanding and we hope to see you in 2024!
Also, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) has rescheduled the Saturday October 7 Fall For Arts Festival to Sunday October 8.
According to RIOC:
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
We have decided to move Fall for Arts one more time from Saturday (10/7) to this Sunday (10/8) given the rainy Saturday forecast.
Fall for Arts will now run from 10AM to 5PM Sunday, October 8th on Meditation Lawn and feature food, activities, and incredible artists at work. If you are one of the artists selected for this year’s event but cannot make it on Sunday 10/8, please reach out to RIVAA Gallery at submissions@rivaagallery.org as soon as possible to let festival organizers know.
Hopefully, this will be the last time we have to move the event due to weather. We look forward to seeing everyone this Sunday!
-RIOC & RIVAA
