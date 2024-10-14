RIOC Celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day By Remembering Contributions Of Lenape & Yakama Nation Leaders To Miyawaki Method Pocket Forest Tree Planting At Roosevelt Island A/K/A "Tekenink Atàm" (Let Us Go To The Forest)

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day by remembering the April 6, 2024 planting of the Sugi Miyawaki Method Pocket Forest at Southpoint Park initiated by iDig2Learn.

According to RIOC:

Today, on Indigenous Peoples' Day, we celebrate the rich cultures, histories, and contributions of Indigenous communities. In April 2024, iDig2Learn, RIOC, SUGi, and the Lenape Center united to plant NYC’s first Miyawaki Method Pocket Forest on Roosevelt Island. Named "Tekenink atàm" (Let us go to the forest) by the Lenape Center, the forest symbolizes the regenerative power of collaboration and respect for our land.

iDig2Learn adds:

So grateful for our partnership. And wouldn’t ya know that the first tree planted by Curtis Zunigha #lenapecenter and Marylee Smunitee Jones @smunitee of the Yakima Nation - an Eastern White Pine - is thriving as we celebrate six months of the 1st #miyawakiforest in NYC thanks to @sugiproject and many, many local partners.

Here are the remarks by Curtis Zunigha from the Lenape Center of the Lenape peoples and Marylee Smunitee Jones from the Yakama Nation during the planting of the first White Pine tree at the Roosevelt Island Healing Pocket Forest

and their remarks prior to the plantings.

Today is also Columbus Day celebrating Italian Heritage with the annual NYC 5th Avenue Parade.

Indigenous Peoples' Day was celebrated on NYC Randall's Island too.