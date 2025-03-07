Roosevelt Island Interim Leadership Report, Get To Know Roosevelt Island Advanced Dentistry Practice, Interview With 50 Year Resident Pilar Sierra And Vote On Summer Outdoor Movie Selection Among Interesting Topics In March 2025 RIOC Newsletter
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
The March 2025 RIOC Newsletter is here!
Hear from the RIOC Interim Leadership Team, get to know our friends at Roosevelt Island Advanced Dentistry, meet 50-year island resident Pilar Sierra, read the latest updates from RIOC and more!
Other subjects addressed in the RIOC Newsletter include:
- Good Shepherd Basement repair,
- Roosevelt Island Residents Association Black History Month Celebration,
- Short and Long Term Rehabilitation services at Coler Hospital
- Faster Tram Schedule
- Fixing Flooding Issues In Front Of Sportspark
- Vote on Outdoor Summer Movie Selection and
- Youth Center highlights.
Here's the full March 2025 RIOC Newsletter.
0 comments :
Post a Comment