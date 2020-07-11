Too Many Bicycle Riders On Roosevelt Island Sidewalks, Not Safe For Pedestrians - Citibike Rider On Sidewalk Today Passing Farmers Market In Front Of Watching Public Safety Officers
As reported June 18:
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) addressed bike safety issue in their June 17 Advisory:Not any enforcement for the Citibike rider on sidewalk passing Farmers Market today.
Bike Safety On Roosevelt Island
As we look forward to having Citi Bike on Roosevelt Island in July, we must also take steps to improve bike safety. In addition to stepping up enforcement, the Public Safety Department is also in the process of ordering new signage that will remind bike riders to obey speed limits, be mindful of crosswalks and to be careful of those around them. We will share these signs with you once they arrive....
... During June 4 RIOC Board of Directors Meeting, bike safety was discussed by RIOC President Susan Rosenthal, RIOC Board Director David Kraut and Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown. RIOC Director David Kraut suggested a broader discussion within the Roosevelt Island community about bike policy may be needed.
PSD Chief Kevin Brown noted an increase in bike riders during the last few months of the Pandemic. Chief Brown has instructed PSD officers to be more visible on the street and to advise bike riders of the rules and regulations for safe and slow bike riding. Chief Brown added there will be greater enforcement of bike rules and regulations. Also, Chief Brown said that signage will be placed in certain areas that will instruct bike riders to dismount and walk with their bicycles.
0 comments :
Post a Comment