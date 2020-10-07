Latest Update On Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Park 340 Unit Affordable Housing Building - Developer Hudson Related Says First Residents Starting To Move In, Over 77 Thousand Total Lottery Applications, Interviews For First Set Aside Preference Starting Now, Followed By Community Board Set Aside Preference
The application deadline for 313 rental units in the brand new Roosevelt Island Riverwalk ParkHudson Related, was last July 6. Many current Roosevelt Island residents applied for the the lottery but so far have not received any futher information since submitting their applications.
I asked Hudson Related representative Jamar Adams:
A Hudson Related spokesperson replied yesterday:
Any update on the Riverwalk Park affordable housing building?
Have you started interviews yet and if not, when will you start?
About a dozen residents who put in applications have asked me when the interviews will start.
When do you expect residents to start moving in?
How many total applications did you receive?
Any other news to report?
Riverwalk Park has started interviewing applicants in lottery log number order for the first set aside preference which is individuals and families that have indicated on their application they have a mobility, or visual hearing impairment.
We received 77,563 total applications.
We have started moving in eligible applicants.
We anticipate outreach to the first community board applicants by the end of this month
5% of the units are set aside for mobility impaired applicants and 2% for visually/hearing impaired applicants. 50% of the units are set aside for Community Board 8 applicants. 5% of the units are set aside for municipal employees.
As of July 1, 618 Riverwqlk Park lottery applications were from Roosevelt Island residents and 1300 from Community Board 8 including Roosevelt Island.
.... There are a total of 340 residential units in the building, but the building will have 27 units set-aside for formerly homeless households. Those 27 units will not be available via the lottery process, because the City keeps a list of formerly homeless households that will be the only households eligible for initial lease-up of those units....I believe the Riverwalk Park residents moving in now are the set aside for formerly homeless families.
Stay tuned for more updates.
0 comments :
Post a Comment