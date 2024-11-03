Come Give Your Thoughts On The Roosevelt Island Tram Overcrowding, Service/Speed Reductions And Potential Solutions At Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Virtual Meeting 6:30 PM Monday November 4

You're invited to attend the the Monday November 4 Manhattan Community Board 8 (CB 8) Roosevelt Island Committee meeting via Zoom starting at 6:30 PM.

According to CB 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Chair Paul Krikler:

Come give your thoughts on the Tram problems.

Here's the full Agenda for tomorrow's CB 8 Roosevelt Island committee meeting.

During the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) October 22, 2024 Board of Directors meeting public session, resident Alexis Benson spoke about her petition seeking to reverse the recent changes to the Roosevelt Island Tram operations.

According to the Petition:

The abrupt decrease recently introduced to the Roosevelt Island Tramway services are gravely affecting the residents of our island. As many New Yorkers know the beautiful views of the skyline have introduced more tourists to the tram as social media has created an explosion of interest in recent years. Decreasing service at this time has put enormous strain to an already stressful and taxing commute. The tram now runs slower and at a decreased frequency during rush hour and weekends when it’s at its highest capacity of commuters and tourists. The unilateral decisions made by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation, seemingly in response to a New York Post article, have disrupted the life of everyday individuals rather than being driven by genuine resident complaints. Consequently, at a time when our bus services are stalling due to mechanical breakdowns, these ill-considered alterations have only compounded transport issues within our community. Impacting students, full-time employees, and in particular those trying to navigate during rush hour, the inconvenience and hardship caused are substantial. Furthermore, the failure to consider synchronicity with the bus schedules when they are operational, and the lack of posted schedules for these new tram services, only intensify the issue at hand. This must be addressed. It's vital to remember that public transport is a right, not merely a service - this dispute is not just about trams, but ensuring available and fair transportation for all. The voice of the islanders deserves to be heard and respected. Demand that the tram changes are reversed, and that any future amendments are made in collaboration with those who bear the impact. Sign the petition.

Ms Benson and several other residents spoke at the October 22 RIOC Board Meeting Public Session about the Roosevelt Island Tram problems referenced in the Petition. Also, a representative from the Tram operator, Poma-Leitner, spoke about the problems. He explained that the NY State Department of Labor mandated the Tram speed slowdown in order to reduce the instances of sudden Tram stoppages causing the cabin to swing back and forth in mid air.

Watch the full 30 minute discussion at beginning of this video.

A Roosevelt Island senior reported the following and I confirmed with RIOC Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso that it is accurate:

Fellow Roosevelt Islanders: Please be reminded: Seniors and Disabled have PRIORITY, and MAY board trams FIRST. Here's how: 1. Put your MetroCard through the reader at the gate, swing turnstile around so no one else can enter on your card,(or in Manhattan, you can put the card in the reader by the gate, near the Tram overseer stall), 2. Then go to the DISEMBARKATION side of whichever tram car you're waiting for. 3. When the incoming tram riders are done disembarking that car, the Tram operator will let you on before he/she opens the doors for regular boarding. RIOC/TRAM employees know this is the method devised to help older and/or mobility challenged residents, but 4. RIOC NOW needs to now consider this boarding method for ALL regular residents as well, and THEN, 5. board the tourists after we residents have all gotten on. And, if necessary, there should be adequate staff available to make sure this happens in an orderly fashion.”

I asked Chief Brown and Deputy Chief Amoroso if this boarding preference would be available to all residents and workers. They answered no.

Also, be advised that several Roosevelt Island seniors and disabled residents have reported that some Tram employees are not aware of RIOC's Tram boarding preference for Seniors and Disabled residents policy and did not allow them priority boarding.