That Time Joe Rogan Visited Roosevelt Island For Fear Factor TV Stunt On The Roosevelt Island Tram - Contestants Dangling Outside Tram Over The East River, Watch What Happens
Before Joe Rogan became an influential podcaster, he was known as a comedian and the host of the NBC TV program Fear Factor where contestants would perform crazy stunts and eat disgusting things.
In 2004, for Fear Factor's 100th episode, the program visited NYC and used the Roosevelt Island Tram for a challenge.
Would you do this?
