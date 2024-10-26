Saturday, October 26, 2024

Watch The 2024 Roosevelt Island Halloween Parade Marchers Walk Down Main Street Today - Rosie The Turkey Joined Them Too

Roosevelt Islanders came in their most creative and some in spooky costumes today for the annual Roosevelt Island Halloween Parade starting at Capobianco Field

 

marching down Main Street

to Southpoint Park.

Rosie the Turkey joined in the Roosevelt Island Halloween Parade too.

And here's a speeded up version seen from above

of the Roosevelt Island Main Street Halloween Parade.

