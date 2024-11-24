Popular Santa's Sled And Reindeer Christmas Holiday Decoraton Returns To Roosevelt Island Good Shepherd Plaza This Year After 2 Year Abscence - RIOC's 5th Annual Holiday Toy Drive In Support Of Roosevelt Island Youth Begins Tomorrow Through December 16
It’s a little bit early but good to see that the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) brought back the popular Santa’s sled and Reindeer Holiday/Christmas decoration
to Good Shepherd plaza this year after being absent the past 2 years.
Have you been good this year?
Join us in spreading joy and cheer in support of our Roosevelt Island Youth!Participate in the 5th Annual Holiday Toy Drive by donating brand new children’s toys or games for all ages. Drop-off locations are the Youth Center, the Food Pantry, Roosevelt Island Library, Foodtown, and PSD from November 25th to December 16th. Make a child's holiday season special! For more information, email RIYouthCenter@rioc.ny.gov.
