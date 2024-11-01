Is Someone In Your Life Planning To Vote For Trump Or Thinking About It, Please Ask Them To Watch These Videos From Jimmy Kimmel And Anthony Scaramucci, It May Change Their Vote - Roosevelt Island Early Voting This Saturday & Sunday, Election Day Tuesday

Former Trump supporter and Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci adds:









As of 6 PM tonight, 1606 Roosevelt Island early votes have been cast at RIVAA Gallery (527 Main Street). Saturday and Sunday are the last 2 days of early voting from 8 AM to 5 PM.

Election Day is Tuesday November 5.

If you lived in New York, just moved to Roosevelt Island and were a registered voter, you can come to the RIVAA Gallery during early voting or at PS/IS 217 on election day to re- register with your new Roosevelt Island address and cast your ballot.